Sonowal takes stock of Khelo India Khelo preparations

GUWAHATI: As the 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games going to be held in Guwahati from January 10 is only a few days away, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took the final review of different aspects of organising the games at Sarusajai Sports Complex here on Friday.

Taking an objective view of every aspect of the games, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the organising committee which is headed by him to leave no stone unturned to make the multi-disciplinary event a grand success. Sonowal took stock of the arrangements put in place for the inaugural ceremony of the games and asked the authorised functionary to showcase the montage of rich socio-cultural heritage of Assam before the nation and outside through the opening the ceremony.

He also took stock of the arrangements put in place with regard to security, accommodation, transport, food, health and sanitation, medical facilities etc. He asked the authority to make adequate arrangements for accommodation of parents of the sportspersons who will be coming from across the country to see their wards performing. It may be noted that around 170 hotels were booked in the city for accommodation of 6500 athletes, 1000 technical staff and 2500 support staff. He also asked the organising committee to use electric buses for conveyance of players and other officials to different venues to cut down pollution. He also asked the concerned functionary to go for adequate branding in all important positions across the country to generate awareness about Khelo India Youth Games being held in Guwahati.

Sonowal also made it clear that since, Assam was hosting the Khelo India Youth Games for the time, every stake holder must put in concerted efforts for the success of the games. He also appealed to all sections of the people to extend their cooperation to make the games a huge success for making Guwahati a sports capital of the country and Assam as an important sports hub.