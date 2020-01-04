NPP asks members not to speak on CAA

SHILLONG: The NPP has issued a gag order on party workers and leaders prohibiting them from making comments on social and political impact of the amended Citizenship Act on the people of the North East.

In a notification issued on January 1, Thomas Sangma, the national general secretary of NPP, said it has come to the knowledge of the party that certain members of the party are making comments on CAA.

“As our party has already made its stand very clear about CAA, it is hereby directed to all the members of the party to refrain from passing any comment, in their official capacity, on CAA without prior permission from NPP national president”, Thomas said.

The NPP leader said similarly, “no member shall have the right or authority to initiate legal proceedings before any court of law, including Supreme Court regarding CAA”.

According to NPP, no member of the party shall take part in any rally under the party’s banner whether such rally is in support or against CAA, without prior written permission from the national president.

When contacted on Friday, Thomas said the order was issued to avoid confusion on CAA.

To a query on the party’s stand on CAA, Thomas said, “We are opposing CAA in Meghalaya and the rest of the North East.”