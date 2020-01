SHILLONG: Governor Tathagata Roy will resume charge at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday after the end of his two-week leave.

The Centre had asked Roy to go on leave from December 18 after his adverse tweets on CAB while the state was protesting against the bill.

A Raj Bhavan source said on Friday that Roy will return on Saturday and assume charge in the afternoon.

Acting Governor RN Ravi will leave for Nagaland in the morning.