Himanta dares AASU to engage in debate on CAA

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP on Tuesday held a massive rally for peace and development at Bishwanath Chariali to counter the ongoing anti-CAA agitation in the state spearheaded by AASU even as senior BJP leader and state’s minister for finance, health and PWD, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma renewed his appeal to the AASU leadership to engage in an open debate in Assamese on merits and demerits of CAA at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

Sarma reiterated that the identity and rights of indigenous people of Assam was facing grave threat not from CAA, but the burgeoning population on Bangladesh-origin Muslims which have already captured 35 out of the state’s 126 Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

“Badaruddin Ajmal (the AIUDF leader) is greater threat to Assam’s indigenous people, not the CAA.The AASU leadership must wake up to the reality that unless the Hindus remain united in Assam, Badaruddin Ajmal will become the chief minister of Assam after ten years from now and then we will not be able to do anything,” Sarma said claiming that the people of Assam will soon come to know about the sincere efforts put up by the BJP government for implementation of Assam Accord.

“Why Madrassas and Arabic colleges have been mushrooming in Assam. What purpose an Islamic Sahitya Sabha does serve to the greater interest of Assam? Why does Assam need Madrassas where computer education is a taboo?” Sarma asked.