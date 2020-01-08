Goa eye win against NorthEast United

Margao: FC Goa would look to return to winning ways after their previous match defeat when they host NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

FC Goa’s four-match winning streak was broken by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week but a win against NorthEast on Wednesday will send them to the top of the points table. NorthEast United, on the other hand, are desperate for a victory as they last won a match more than two months ago.

FC Goa have not lost a game when they scored first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas who has already netted seven times in eight matches. “NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 percent, I’m sure it is not going to be easy,” said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera. The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and have already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations. Robert Jarni’s Guwahati-based side are eighth on the table and goal scoring has been a major issue for them.

They have only nine goals in their kitty, the lowest in the league. Although they have a talismanic striker in Asamoah Gyan, who remains their best scorer with four goals, other players have not really contributed. The return of Uruguayan striker Federico Gallego will be a major boost to their attack, and should he combine well with Gyan, it can resolve their woes upfront. NorthEast are yet to win an away match against FC Goa but Jarni hopes that his men can do the job and pick a much-needed win. “We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win” said Jarni. (PTI)