Rymbui for extra vigil along border

Bangladeshis’ intrusion to commit robbery

SHILLONG: Border Areas Development Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has asked both the BSF and the state police to maintain extra vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

His statement came as instances of robbers from across the border with Bangladesh attacking the locals seemed to be increasing in the state.

Rymbui said that the police and BSF should work in proper coordination with each other, keeping vigil at places known for such attacks.

“I will speak to the BSF so that such things do not happen again,” Rymbui said.

It may be mentioned that two persons were recently attacked and robbed by a suspected Bangladeshi gang of robbers operating along the international border near Dawki.

On Friday last, robbers attacked another marriage party in the same area, which resulted in injuries to three people.

As per reports, around 8 to 10 suspected Bangladeshi robbers had set up a road-blockade with boulders about 7 km from the border.

Hoping that this is a one or two-off incident, the minister said, “People should also be alert and I urge the border populace to maintain extra vigil so that any suspected movements can be reported immediately”.

Acknowledging that living along the international border is filled with challenges, especially from dacoits, Rymbui urged the district administrations and police to keep extra vigil so that incidents of such attacks do not occur again.