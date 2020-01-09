Guwahati Open junior tennis from Jan 27

GUWAHATI: Over 200 players from the Northeast will be vying for top honours at the 4th Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship 2020 organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association at R G Baruah Sports Complex, Nehru Stadium here from January 27 to February 1, 2020.

The championship will be held for both boys and girl’s singles under-12, 14 and 18 years respectively. All the winners will be awarded cash scholarships from the quarterfinal stages in all categories.

An organising committee has been formed with Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Kishore Jayanta Madhab, Anirban Das as advisors, Kalyan Kumar Das as chairman, Madhuryya Hazarika and Hrishikesh Bijoy Das as vice-chairmen, Bhaskar Sarma as organising secretary, Dilip Pathak as treasurer, Rishi Das as tournament director and Rupam Gogoi as chief referee, a statement issued here, said.