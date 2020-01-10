BSF warns BGB against intrusion

SHILLONG: Stung by the assault of two of its personnel by Bangladeshis, the Border Security Force (BSF) has told the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) that such intrusion would not be tolerated and could even lead to untoward incidents.

The BSF also warned that its non-lethal stance should not be construed as weakness.

Stating that the BGB has been apprised of the matter, DIG, PRO, BSF, UK Nayal said troops have already been alerted to deal firmly with miscreants.

There has been a spate of attacks by miscreants on civilians in the border areas. In the latest such incident, two BSF personnel were assaulted and a house robbed by the attackers who then fled back to Bangladesh. Informing that BSF has increased man power at the border, the PRO informed that it has also requested police to carry out joint patrolling with it.

He further informed that they have requested the BGB to share the interrogation report of apprehended persons, so that police can be asked to take action against the Indian culprits who are conniving with the gang from Bangladesh.

He said sniffer dogs had confirmed that the miscreants were from Bangladesh who went back after committing the crime.

The DIG said that the BGB has assured to ensure that miscreants do not cross the border.

Locals in league

Another official said some local residents were involved in the attack on West Jaintia Hills residents by Bangladeshi miscreants.

“We are looking for a local person, because without assistance of locals, they cannot come and move inside India or have information about the people they choose to target. Some support from local miscreants cannot be ruled out”, the official said.

The official informed that the BSF has started aggressive night patrolling in both Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills.

The official said that the porous Meghalaya-Bangladesh border was a handicap. “The border is very porous. The terrain makes it difficult to check,” he said while admitting that it is not that easy to seal the border.