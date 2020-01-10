ILP delay annoys CoMSO

Group wants influx to stop

SHIILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has expressed disappointment over state government’s delay in pursuing the implementation of Inner Line Permit with the Centre even as the organisation would meet on Friday to announce its next phase of agitation.

CoMSO chairman Robert June Kharjahrin on Thursday said that the organisation is very disappointed that the state government till date has not even met the Union Home Minister and it is almost three weeks already.

“I don’t know which Christmas they are waiting for,” the CoMSO chairman said.

Making it clear that CoMSO has not suspended its agitation against CAA and implementation of ILP, Kharjahrin said that they only gave time to the state government to pursue the matter.

Stressing on the need of the state government to take up the issue of ILP seriously with the union government, he said the people are happy and now the only thing left is for the Centre to respect the will and the wish of the people of Meghalaya.

Disagreeing with the statement of BJP Minister AL Hek that it will be a long exercise involving consultations with the stakeholders, Kharjahrin said, “Before the resolution was passed, the state government has already held discussions with the various civil society groups and even non-Indigenous groups, tourism sector and I don’t think the Centre will go for another public consultation”.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed the resolution to pursue with the Centre to implement ILP in the state. The meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to push for the same was scheduled after Christmas. However, even weeks after Christmas there is no news about the meeting.

Infiltration

Meanwhile, the CoMSO would soon meet the Home Minister James Sangma to revamp and strengthen the infiltration department.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the officials of Directorate of Infiltration, Kharjahrin said that Bangladeshis recently assaulted and looted many Indian citizens in the state which indicates that Bangladeshis are getting Citizenship (Amendment) Act thanks to BJP.

Slamming the Border Security Force for failing to detect the Bangladeshis who enter Indian territory, he said the state infiltration department is also to be blamed as they could not stop the infiltration of Bangladeshis to Meghalaya.

During the meeting, officials of the directorate of infiltration lamented that the staff of the district police are with the infiltration directorate and the same staff handle the law and order situation as well as duties under the directorate of infiltration.

Stating that a huge chunk of Indo-Bangla border is yet to be fenced, he added that the officials informed that around 3000 people have been deported from the check gates in Byrnihat, Ratacherra and others.

Making it clear that they are going to take up the matter with the state government through the home minister, he added that the directorate of infiltration should have its own battalion.

He also added that logistical challenges such as poor connectivity and communication must be improved along the border areas of the state.