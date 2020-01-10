Lokayukta orders CBI to probe racket in coal

Anti-graft panel directs chief secretary to transfer officers

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged racket involved in the transportation of coal, boulders and betel nuts in the state.

The chairperson of the Meghalaya Lokayukta, PK Musahary, issued the order on Thursday based on the complaint filed by a border resident Abhijit Basumatary against the Superintendent of Police, Khliehriat and others.

The chief secretary has also been asked to effect the immediate transfer of officials under different departments whose names find place in the list furnished by the petitioner within 10 days to facilitate uninterrupted inquiry by the CBI.

According to the order, the petition speaks about the racket in the export and import of goods, particularly coal, betel nut, boulders and others which are being transported in violation of central and state laws, mostly from East Jaintia Hills through different points and check gates along the Indo-Bangladesh border covering Barak Valley in Assam and Khliehriat by a network set up by some dishonest businessmen in collusion with some unscrupulous civil and police officials belonging to Geology and Mining, Transport, Supply and Sales Tax departments and Central Land Customs department.

The petitioner dared to disclose the names of officials and individuals allegedly involved in the racket and a list was enclosed with the petition.

The petitioner also gave details of modus operandi adopted by the racketeers. It was alleged that some officials of the concerned departments demand and take bribe for allowing the loaded trucks without necessary papers, including challans, to ply across the check gates thereby causing huge loss of revenue, which is estimated to be approximately Rs 1000 crore, to the state.

Further, it was alleged that the officials interrupted the valid permit holders from carrying out their business. The racket which has been running since 2015, could not be stopped and the authorities concerned have taken no steps to stop the racket despite repeated representations from time to time.

“Having considered the alleged involvement of some high ranking civil and police officials and also taking into account the fact that this Lokayukta at present is not having an enquiry wing of its own, I deem it fit and proper to get the matter enquired by an independent agency like the CBI and get the preliminary report at the earliest to proceed further”, the chairperson said.

Accordingly, he directed the SP, CBI (Shillong), to cause an inquiry into the matter and submit the preliminary report within 15 days from the date of receipt of necessary papers from the secretary of the Lokayukta.

He also directed the chief secretary to look into the matter and take appropriate measures to root out the alleged racket.

The Lokayukta also asked the chief secretary to take effective measures to protect the bona fide businessmen and allow them to run their business without harassment from unscrupulous officials and racketeers.

“The chief secretary shall submit an action taken report within 15 days from today”, the order said.

The Lokayukta also registered a case and decided to proceed in accordance with the provisions under the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014.

The chairperson said show cause notice will be served upon all concerned parties after receipt of the preliminary inquiry report.