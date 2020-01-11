Rebalancing deployment on China border: Indian Army Chief

NEW DELHI: Northern and Western borders are equally important for India and accordingly rebalancing of deployment of the forces and weapons are being carried out, Indian Army chief General M.M. Naravane said on Saturday.

On border issue with China, India had several rounds of talks. General Naravane said their priorities are to maintain peace and tranquility on the border. “We are conscious of the fact there are threats from the both side,” he said.

On his recent visit to Siachen, General Naravane said: “As far as land borders are concerned this is where (Siachen) the two countries — (China and Pakistan) are the closest. So the chance for collusivity is the most. Here and in Shaksgam valley.”

Commenting on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir General Naravane said: “If Parliament wants that area should be taken we will definitely do so and action will be taken accordingly.”

About the China border, he said: “We have to balance our requirement. On northern border we are going in for capacity building, roads, habitats, storage for weapons by moving advanced weapons towards eastern side.”

In an annual press conference, Indian Army chief said there was a parliamentary resolution that entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is part of India.

When asked whether PoK has to be taken and government has given go ahead signal, he did not say anything but stressed that whenever the government directs it will be done.

General Naravane stressed: “If that be the mandate so be it.”

IANS