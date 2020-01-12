JSU asks local people to arm themselves

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students Union (JSU) has appealed to the local people not to assist Bangladeshi infiltrators in their attempt to enter the state.

In a statement issued here, the JSU said locals should be prepared to protect themselves from infiltrators.

The president of JSU War Jaintia Circle, Eddy Kery Pohtam, said the locals should defend themselves with guns and other weapons against the infiltrators.

He also stressed that the BSF and the police personnel should be vigilant in the border areas and strict checking should be maintained, especially in Dawki and Muktapur.