Rajabala MLA slams Centre over CAA

SHILLONG: Congress MLA from Rajabala Azad Zaman on Saturday criticised the move of the Centre to bring the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, to force from January 10 despite opposition and the matter still pending in the Supreme Court.

Blazing all guns at the BJP government, Zaman said there is opposition in various parts of the country towards CAA but the government still went ahead and implemented it.

He said this shows that the government is insensitive and does not care about anything other than their ideologies, which is to “divide the nation into fragments of hatred and unrest”.

Zaman said that by forcing the new law on the people, the Centre is showing that there is no room for dissent in a democracy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Friday that the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, would come into force from January 10 onwards.

The CAA passed by Parliament on December 11 provides citizenship to six undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Act was given the President’s assent on December 12. The CAA rules are yet to be notified.