Rs 1 cr for Lukha river

SHILLONG: The state government has allotted Rs 1 crore for rejuvenation of Lukha river.

A decision in this regard was made by East Jaintia Hills District Mineral Foundation Trust. The project for rejuvenation of river will be executed by expert consultant, Trinity Impex International. Recently, there were media reports about Lukha river turning blue again due to pollution. In the past, the pollution in the river had affected aquatic life due to its acidic content. Advocate Kynjai-mon Amse, who is following up the matter, had demanded an independent probe to ascertain the cause of river pollution as coal mining and cement factories were cited as the probable reasons for the river pollution.