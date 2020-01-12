SC refuses to vacate HC order on MPSC result

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court has upheld the order of the division bench of High Court of Meghalaya regarding MPSC examination.

Earlier, the petitioners aggrieved by the Meghalaya Civil Service junior grade preliminary examination result declared in 2018, have filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The special leave petition filed before the Apex Court had challenged the order of the division bench which had not given any relief to the petitioners.

According to the petitioners, the MPSC had declared the preliminary result in contravention of the advertisement and plan of examination as notified.

On December 4, the single bench had stayed the declaration of preliminary examination result and wanted the MPSC to keep in abeyance the notification regarding the matter.

Later on December 10, the division bench vacated the stay on declaration of preliminary examination result.

The petitioners wanted the stay of the operation of the notification on August 16 last year whereby it has been intimated for information that the main examination for recruitment to the post of Meghalaya Civil Services will be held on January 18.