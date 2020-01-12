State fails to send reply to queries on crime

NEWDELHI: Meghalaya has witnessed many crimes against women and even children in the years gone by, but the state did not send clarifications sought by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) despite repeated reminders, according to NCRB which published the annual crime in India Report 2018 on Wednesday.

It was published with provisional data, as five states- West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim— did not send clarifications sought by the NCRB despite repeated reminders, an official document said.

Even, the state’s own Commission for Protection of Child Rights rues over many pending cases and staff crunch.

According to the latest available data from the NCRB, cases of rape in India fell in 2017 to 52 incidents per million women (from 63 in 2016).

But this figure is likely to be an underestimate as an earlier Plain Facts analysis had estimated that 99% of cases of sexual violence in India go unreported.