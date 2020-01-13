Boston makes U-turn, extends support to EC in GHADC

TURA: Dashing the hopes of the opposition in the GHADC, MDC Boston Ch Marak who was among opposition MDCs that had moved the No-confidence motion against the ruling NPP-led ruling alliance, withdrew his support to the motion on Monday.

Earlier on November 25 last year, the No-confidence Motion against the Executive Committee (EC) was moved by the opposition MDCs led by the Congress of which Boston was a part. On Monday, a letter withdrawing the demand for the No-confidence Motion was submitted by Boston to GHADC Chairman, Denang T Sangma.

“I Boston Ch Marak, the signatory of the No-Confidence Motion submitted by the opposition MDCs against the EC on the 14th session of the GHADC do hereby tender the letter of withdrawal of the No-Confidence Motion submitted on November 25, 2019 before your chair,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter, Boston also extended full support to the NPP-led executive committee under the leadership of CEM Dipul R Marak.

“I have full faith in the leadership and wisdom of National President of NPP Conrad K Sangma, who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He is working for the overall interest of the state and its people. Hence, I decided to extend my full support and cooperation to the EC of GHADC,” Boston said in his letter.