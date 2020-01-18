Compensation demand for loss of mining

SHILLONG: The Dorbar Ki Hynriew Shnong (association of six villages) Elaka Narpuh, has demanded compensatory payment of Rs 44960 crore to mine owners for loss of mining opportunities of limestone and black clay.

A petition was made on the need for compensatory offsets to the residents of Sakhri, Lumtongseng, Tongseng, Pandare, Khaddum, Brichyrnot, within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Narpuh Wildlife sanctuary, East Jaintia Hills for loss of livelihood in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

In this connection, the president of Meghalaya People’s Labour Union (MPLU), Erwin Sutnga, along with a delegation of Dorbar Ki Hynriew Shnong Elaka Narpuh met the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest on Friday.

The petition stated limestone and clay deposits are 4496000000 metric tonnes at a value of Rs 44960 crore. It argued that the people who have purchased land for mining activities in the ESZ long before it was established, will suffer a significantly huge loss of Rs 44960 crore which does not include the value of land.

It said if payment of compensation is not considered then the area of ESZ will have to be reduced to free the mining areas from its jurisdiction.

It stated that ESZ around the sanctuary has created a buffer which has severely affected the villages and economic activities as well as livelihood creation.

Altogether 2810 hectares of land is affected due to the declaration of ESZ in and around the sanctuary. The residents and farmers have voiced their concerns over the establishment of the ESZ mainly on the ground that the people of the area will lose their source of livelihood. It demanded payment of compensation for loss of livelihood through mining opportunities as the areas are well known to be rich in limestone and black clay which are mainly used in cement industry.

The MPLU and the association said in the petition that there is a prohibition of industries and mining operations which has a negative impact on the economy of the people due to the declaration of ESZ. They pointed out that limestone quarrying generates an adequate amount of job opportunities for the people and the prohibition will bring about a grim economic scenario. The PCCF has assured that the matter will be studied and necessary action taken.