Parl panel to submit report in March

SHILLONG: The Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma which held discussion on the proposed amendment to Sixth Schedule, will submit its report by March.

Speaking to media persons after meeting as many as 27 organisations on Saturday, Sharma said that the committee is hopeful of submitting its report by March.

Terming the meeting as good, Sharma said the committee heard the stakeholders, representatives of the tribal organisations and autonomous district councils about their views on the proposed amendment which deals directly with the autonomous district councils.

The matters related to increase of seats in the district councils, representation of women and the issues related to status of unrepresented tribes in councils also figured in the meeting.

Speaking to media persons later, KHADC chairman PN Syiem said that the Council wants 35 MDCs and there should be two nominated MDCs including one woman.

He also said there is a need to maintain tradition by having Village Dorbars instead of Village Councils.

He argued that in KHADC, all the scheduled tribes are still qualified to vote and contest the elections and hence there should be not be quota for the unrepresented tribes.

No invitation

TUR member, Angela Rangad and social activist Agnes Kharshiing lamented that they were not given invitation by the District Council Affairs department for the meeting.

Rangad, however, said that she has flagged issues about women’s representation in the Council to ensure that the ADCs are more inclusive, participatory and democratic as these things are not happening in reality.

She also said that more thoughts have emerged on how to substantiate their demands and they would make additional submission before the Committee about their demands.

She also asked the citizens of the state to approach the Committee with their demands and aspirations.