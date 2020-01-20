Baghmara to host Tyisam fest on January 28-29

TURA:The district administration of South Garo Hills which is hosting the annual winter fest ‘Tyisam’ has announced that the two day gala event will be taking place on the 28th and 29th of January at the riverside in Baghmara.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place during the second week of December, was postponed to the end of January due to some constraints.

The festival will witness traditional celebrations, local cuisine and tourism related programmes including a music fest.