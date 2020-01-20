National Nuggets

Cong leader’s brother arrested in fraud case in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay’s younger brother Sachin Upadhyay was arrested here on Sunday in a fraud case, police said. Upadhyay was arrested from outside his home on the basis of the findings of an SIT which is probing the charges against him, Rajpur police station incharge Ashok Rathod said. The SIT found Upadhyay guilty of transferring 50 per cent shares of his erstwhile business partner Mukesh Joshi in a joint venture company named SM Hospitality Pvt Ltd to his wife after forging his signature, he said. The SIT was formed in June last year. (PTI)



Idols stolen from ancient Jain temple

Thanjavur: Seven idols, including a Panchaloha idol, were found stolen from the famous Digambara Jain Temple at Karanthai in this district on Sunday. Police said unidentified dacoits gained entry into the temple by breaking the back door lock of the temple past midnight and stole the Panchaloha idol of Shri Adinath Swami, besides six bronze idols, including goddess Jeenavani (Saraswati), Tirthankars, Nandishwara and Nava Devetha, etc. The theft came to light when the priest came to the temple Sunday morning for performing routine rituals. Senior police officials, along with forensic experts visited the temple and held an inquiry. The dacoits sprayed some chemicals on two CCTV cameras inside the temple premises to hide their identity. However, the cops retrieved the footage from a third CCTV camera and assessing it to find out the culprits. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shri Adinath Swami, is one of the famous Jain temples built more than 1,000 years ago in the state. (UNI)



Farmer killed in elephant attack

Kolkata: A middle-aged farmer was killed in elephant attack in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district early on Sunday, officials said. Amal Ghosh, aged around 50, was crushed by a pachyderm when he went to his potato field to gauge the extent of damage caused by a parade of 25-30 elephants. The incident happened in Bishnupur village under Salbani police station around 2 a.m. In the darkness of the night, Ghosh accidentally came before the pachyderm which attacked him. The parade had vandalised substantial amount of crop land in the village. (IANS)



Sex racket busted in WB, 17 arrested

Kolkata: Sixteen women were among 17 arrested as police busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a spa-cum-beauty parlour in West Bengal’s Durgapur town, police said. Following up on a tip off that a honey trap was active at the city centre area of the town in West Burdwan district, the police sent a decoy customer and raided the spot on Saturday night. One young man and 16 women were caught red-handed, the police said adding that they were keeping a close watch on some other spa and beauty parlours in the area. (IANS)



Woman trampled to death by tusker

Coimbatore: A 40-year-old woman, who was part of a trekking team, was allegedly trampled to death by a wild tusker near Palamalai in the district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. P Bhuvaneshwari, an employee of a private firm here, had gone for trekking along with her husband and seven others in an area, about 30 km from here. The team used to go for trekking on holidays, particularly in some reserved forest areas, without proper permission or information from the forest department officials, police said. The group was trekking in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, when a lone tusker attacked the woman killing her on the spot, while others managed to escape, they said. The body has been sent for a postmortem, they added. (PTI)



5-yr-old raped by minor boy in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy on a vacant quarter in a meat plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Alnoor meat plant compound under Sikheda police station area on Saturday, they said. Parents of both the victim and the accused (14) work at the meat plant, the police said. According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the accused took her to the vacant quarter and raped her, they said. Alerted by the girl’s cries, her mother rushed to the spot and rescued her. The boy was caught by the victim’s family, they said. (PTI)



Woman, children run over by train

Palghar(MAHARASHTRA): An unidentified woman and two children with her were run over by an express train near Boisar railway station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, police said. The woman, in her mid-thirties, a one-year-old boy and four-year-old girl were mowed down by the 22966 Bhagat Ki Koti–Bandra Terminus Superfast Express at around 11.30 am, said a railway police official. “An accidental death case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the deceased,” he added. (PTI)