Shutdown of bottling plant likely to affect LPG delivery

TURA: The regular delivery of LPG cylinders in West Garo Hills is likely to be affected due to the partial shutdown of IOC Limited bottling plant at Dhaligaon, Bongaigaon in Assam for ongoing mechanical repairing.

Issuing a notification in this regard, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh informed that loading of refilled LPG cylinders by authorized agencies under West Garo Hills have been hampered since December last year due to the shutdown, which in turn has affected regular delivery of LPG to consumers. The DC has also requested consumers to bear with the inconvenience caused due to it.