Jennifer Aniston scores maiden SAG best actress trophy

The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston won her first best female actor in a drama series honour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The honour marks her first overall win in more than two decades and her first-ever individual win from SAG.

The actor began her acceptance speech by joking about her character in The Morning Show.

“Who knew that emotional break-downs felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that,” she said.

She went on to thank her co-star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon and head writer Kerry Ehrin for creating “layered and complicated and messy and ugly and just beautifully human” characters.

Aniston also gave actor Adam Sandler a shoutout after he was snubbed by the 2020 SAG Awards and Oscars for his performance as a jeweller with a gambling problem in Uncut Gems. “Adam Sandler, your performance was extraordinary and your magic is real buddy, I love you” she said.

Jen and Brad’s backstage moment at the awards

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston were spotted reuniting backstage to celebrate his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The two were photographed sharing a moment backstage after their respective wins at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night.

Another image showed Aniston touching Pitt’s chest as he held her arm, reports pagesix.com.

Pitt took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He poked fun at his dull love life during his speech.

Both Pitt and Aniston have been out and about in this year’s award show circuit, in support of their projects.

Over the years, the former flames have remained friends. Pitt attended Aniston’s annual holiday party, as well as her 50th birthday bash in February 2019. (PTI)