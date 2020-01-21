Shutdown of bottling plants likely to affect LPG delivery in GH

TURA: The regular delivery of LPG cylinders in West Garo Hills region is likely to be affected due to the partial shutdown of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited bottling plants at Dhaligaon and Bongaigaon in Assam due to ongoing mechanical repairing.

Issuing a notification in this regard, WGH Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh informed that loading of refilled LPG cylinders by authorised agencies under the district have been hampered since December last year due to the shutdown, which, in turn, has affected regular delivery of LPG to consumers.

The DC has also requested consumers to bear with the inconvenience caused due to it.