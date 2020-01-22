CoMSO, KHNAM peeved over ILP

GUWAHATI: Civil society organisations and parties in Meghalaya are not buying the Centre’s reported argument that implementation of inner line permit (ILP) would affect development in the state, particularly tourism.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) chairman, Robert Kharjahrin, said the argument that ILP would affect growth rate in the state was “misleading”.

“As a matter of fact, Meghalaya had witnessed a lower growth rate than the ILP states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram during the Eleventh Plan period (2007-12),” Kharjahrin said.

He further questioned reports saying that the Centre was “unlikely to agree to introduce ILP in Meghalaya since the entire state was not covered during British rule when Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations (BEFR), 1873 originated.”

“Manipur was never covered by BEFR. So if the Centre can introduce ILP in Manipur, it should do the same in Meghalaya,” the CoMSO chairman said.

People, parties and organisations in the state were anticipating a decision in favour of ILP implementation by the Centre after the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on ILP last month.

“We demand that the Union government approve the ILP resolution immediately,” he added.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet Union home minister, Amit Shah, after Republic Day to discuss the ILP issue.

Regional party, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), too is miffed at the current state of affairs.

“We are disappointed that the ‘after Christmas promise’ of ILP implementation is yet to be fulfilled by the Union home minister. Now there is anger growing slowly, with a concern of betrayal. To add to the uncertainty, there is lack of clarity as to whether the state government is serious on the matter,” Thomas Passah, spokesperson, KHNAM central executive committee, said.

Passah further said that the party would like the Centre to clarify its stand on ILP in Meghalaya.

“If the Centre can implement ILP in the whole state of Manipur through its ex post facto approval to the Adaptation of Laws (Amendment) Order, 2019 issued by the President of India under Clause (2) of Article 372 of the Constitution amending the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations (BEFR), 1873, then why has it adopted a step-motherly attitude to the state of Meghalaya. We are actually more affected by the illegal immigrants after the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019,” he said.

“Then again, to state that tourism will be hampered is mere speculation. On the contrary, with ILP, safety in tourism will be assured. It all depends on the state government and how it makes provisions for uninterrupted inflow of tourists,” Passah said.

“We reiterate that our purpose and objective is not to bar anyone from entering the state. But we will need to monitor entry for the welfare of the general public and protection of our territorial rights. The state government needs to be on firm ground on ILP because exemption under Section 6 of the CAA will not suffice without ILP. So we will not rest till the ILP is implemented,” he added.