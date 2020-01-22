Conrad to ‘challenge’ bureaucrats, officials

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state government will start a challenge for officers and bureaucrats following the Chief Minister’s e-challenge which was open to the budding entrepreneurs.

The chief minister on Tuesday inaugurated Meghalaya Entrepreneurship & Startup Summit 2020 at State Convention Centre which was also attended by CEO NITI Ayog, Amitabh Kant.

Later, during a function to observe Meghalaya Day, the chief minister said that from among the officers and bureaucrats, there will be top 15 who will be selected.

He told the officers, “You give me ideas and I will support you”. The chief minister also informed that there will be a monthly award to musicians and sports personalities in the next financial year.

The chief minister recalled the struggle he faced 20 years back when he started a business (NE line) and said that he does not want the youth today to face the same struggle.

With Meghalaya known to house musical talents, he mooted the idea of having an incubation centre for music so that the state musicians can get connected to the world.

“The government has started many programmes to push entrepreneurship in the state by recognising and motivating them and by creating strategies to ensure different levels of entrepreneurs like innovators, nano entrepreneurs and livelihood entrepreneurs. They will be identified and guided as they move forward in a life of entrepreneurship,” he said.

Chief Secretary MS Rao said that the start-up scenario in the country is impressive with over 20,000 registered start-ups in the country.

He was of the view that young people should move away from being job seekers to job creators and the state government will launch a comprehensive strategy for the state in this regard.