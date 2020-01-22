India’s injury woes: Dhawan out of T20s, Ishant to miss Tests in NZ

Samson replaces Dhawan inT20s; Prithvi in ODIs

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team on Tuesday grappled with a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their away assignment against New Zealand with opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the T20 series and senior pacer Ishant Sharma certain to miss the Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson replaced Dhawan in the T20 Internationals while comeback man Prithvi Shaw got his maiden selection call-up in the ODI squad in place of the senior opener.

Dhawan was ousted from the five-match T20 series starting on Friday, due to a shoulder dislocation he suffered while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. “An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint.

His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,” the BCCI stated in a media release. Ishant, on the other hand, was declared unfit for the Tests starting February 21 owing to an ankle tear sustained during a Ranji Trophy game on Monday. “Ishant Sharma’s MRI report shows a Grade 3 ankle tear and it is serious. He has been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation. It is indeed a big blow. Six weeks is the maximum but a minimum three weeks is must,” said Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara on Ishant’s fitness status. Samson is the designated reserve opener in T20 set-up in case one among Dhawan, KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma gets injured or take a break. Similarly, Prithvi since his comeback from ban has been in great form and even overcame a shoulder injury to score a career-best List A score of 150 in a warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

India will play five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests during the tour starting with the shortest format on January 24. Dhawan’s injury troubles have carried into the new year and he did not come out to open during the successful run chase against Australia on Sunday.

The southpaw was taken for an MRI after he hurt his left shoulder during fielding at the Chinnaswamy Stadim on Sunday. K L Rahul came out to bat in his place alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan was seen wearing a sling on his left hand.

The 34-year-old Dhawan did not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting. Dhawan missed the entire limited overs series against West Indies last month.

He also had to pull out of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia. In the same game, he had scored a match-winning hundred. (PTI)