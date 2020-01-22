Remember struggle for statehood: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said the committee on documentation of events leading to statehood has been asked to complete its task in the next one year.

Speaking at the Meghalaya Day function at U Soso Tham auditorium here, he recalled the days when people of the state had struggled and sacrificed to attain statehood and expressed concern that the younger generation is not aware of the travails.

He said that there should be video clippings, speeches, articles, documents and books pertaining to those days.

With the state poised to touch 50 in 2022, Sangma was optimistic it would take the top place in different social indicators and infrastructure.

“All of us need to be reminded of how fortunate we are to have our own state and we need to educate the younger generation how statehood was achieved”, he said.

He said that since becoming a state Meghalaya has come a long way and in spite of the challenges it faces, it is only appropriate to look back and be proud and happy of the state as the day is celebrated..

He observed that during the struggle for statehood, the slogan was “to die for the state” which has now changed to “live for the state”.

The chief minister also informed that the objective of having a week-long Meghalaya Day celebration culminating in the Republic Day is to bring among the people especially the younger generation a sense of patriotism and love for the state and the nation.