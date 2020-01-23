Bypoll to Langrin council seat on Feb 28

SHILLONG: The bypoll to Langrin constituency of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will be held on February 28 and the counting of votes will be on March 3.

Informing this here after approving the schedule of election during the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the publication of electoral rolls will be done on January 28 while the last date of filing claims and objections is on February 12. “The disposal of claims and objections will be on February 13,” he said.

The final publication of electoral rolls will be on February 15 and the date of notification for holding of the bypoll will be on February 17.

The last date for filing of nomination will be on February 19 before 3 pm and the scrutiny will be held on the same day.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is on February 20 and the finalisation and publication of valid nominations and allocation of symbols will be on February 22.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of United Democratic Party MDC Nasar Marwein on October 28 last year.