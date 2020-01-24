Sikkim hold Meghalaya 1-1

Shillong: Meghalaya were held to a 1-1 draw by Sikkim in their second Group B match of the Dr T Ao Trophy 2020 in Kohima on Thursday. Although they created quite a few chances, it was relatively late in the game before Meghalaya bagged the opening goal, which was scored by Atlanson Kharmaw after a frenetic goalmouth melee. Sikkim, however, found the back of the net with a last gasp goal to split points between the two teams. Meghalaya’s last group match will be against Assam on January 25.