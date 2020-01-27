Tura's Montfort Centre of Education School Principal Brother K J Jose receives the Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma state award from Meghalaya, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma during the Republic day celebration in Shillong on Sunday. Brother Jose, who belongs to the Montfort Brothers of St. Gabriel, was conferred the Pa togan Nengminza Sangma award for social services. The Montfort School has been providing special education for specially challenged children of Garo Hills for the last many years. ST photo MEGHALAYANews Alert Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma state award for Brother K J Jose By By Our Reporter Last updated Jan 27, 2020