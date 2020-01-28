Court stay order brings interim relief to HPCL staff

GUWAHATI: The Delhi High Court has passed a stay order on Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL) liquidator’s notification to employees of two mills in Assam to vacate their residential quarters within January 31, 2020.

The Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, Assam, in a statement issued on Tuesday informed that Justice Nazim Waziri of Delhi High Court passed the stay order on the HPCL liquidator, Kuldeep Varma’s notification issued on December 23, 2019

“The court also directed the Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Delhi to reply as to why Provident Fund has not been released, taking serious note that due to non-payment of salary/statutory dues, 60 workers have so far died and that the employees of the mills at Jagiroad and Panchgram are now being forced to vacate the residential quarters,” JACRU (Assam) president, Manobendra Chakraborty said in the statement on Tuesday.

“With today’s order, interim relief has been extended to the workers/employees who would have otherwise been rendered homeless after January 31, 2020. We have full faith on the judiciary and are confident that we would be extended justice,” Chakraborty said.