Bihar take lead over M’laya in Ranji Trophy

Shillong: Bihar carved out a 96-run lead over Meghalaya on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match in Patna on Tuesday.

Resuming on 18/0 chasing Bihar’s first innings of 208, Meghalaya struggled, with wickets falling throughout the morning session. Guest-professional Punit Bisht was the lone success story, posting 55 not out by lunch. However, Bisht got out for 63. Fellow guest-professional Sanjay Yadav continued on where Bisht left off and had No. 11 Akash Kumar Choudhary for company. The tailender survived 21 deliveries while Yadav reached his half-century before falling for 52 and Meghalaya were dismissed for 179, giving Bihar a first innings lead of 29.

In their second innings Bihar lost two early wickets to Mark Ingty and Abhay Negi but a strong third-wicket partnership saw the hosts reach 67/2 at stumps.