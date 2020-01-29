HYC brand of ILP nets 100 workers

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has decided to implement its system of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and has apprehended at least 100 labourers, who did not possess any documents, from Bhoirymbong.

Speaking to a section of the media, vice president of HYC, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, said that the labourers were apprehended on Monday and they were mostly from Assam.

He said that the HYC has issued orders to its units to be vigilant and said, “We will take the law in our hands if the Centre continues with its delaying tactics”.

He said that those apprehended did not possess proper documents and were illegal immigrants who came to the state in search of work.

Kharlyngdoh also applauded the vigilant residents as they have started getting inquisitive upon coming across suspicious persons.

It may be mentioned the state Assembly had adopted a resolution in favour of ILP in December, but is still awaiting an appointment with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to take the matter forward.