Sharjeel Imam on transit remand to Delhi from Patna

PATNA: JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for giving inflammatory speeches and is being brought to Delhi from Patna on a transit remand on Wednesday, spent the Tuesday night in a police lock-up here.

Sources said he spent the night awake and demanded tea and water several times.

According to sources in Patna police, Imam was given roti, daal and some vegetables but he ate very little. He kept on asking for tea and water, sources said.

Delhi Police, who arrested Sharjeel Imam in Jehanabad on Tuesday and brought him to Patna, also questioned him in the lock up. Sources said that the he was about to escape in a car when the police caught him.

Imam evaded most of the questions, sources said while the police seized his mobile phone for investigation.

Imam had been booked for sedition on January 26 after a video of his comments on Assam, shot on January 25 in Delhi, went viral on social media.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, besides Delhi Police had registered cases against him under various sections, including sedition.

IANS