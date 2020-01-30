HYC nabs 100 more workers

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) Nongthymmai circle has apprehended over a hundred labourers from Umpling while carrying out checks under its own ‘inner line permit system’.

In a press statement issued here, general secretary of HYC Shillong city, Enlang Sawian said that the HYC has decided to implement provisions of the ILP on its own in view of the state government’s apathy towards the ILP issue.

The HYC circle conducted checking of labourers in Umpling and in the process apprehended over 100 outsiders. The organisation has asked them to go back to Assam, Bihar and West Bengal and warned them to not come back.

The HYC circle stated that it will intensify its checking in other places as well.