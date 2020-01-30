News Capsule

Natl Lok Adalat

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Garo Hills, will be organising the National Lok Adalat at the District Court premises in Williamnagar from 10 am onwards on February 8. Notices have been issued to all concerned parties to attend it for settlement and disposal of their cases.

Celebration

Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban, Shillong celebrated the 16th year of Sree Sree Saraswati Puja on Wednesday at ABP Road, Laban. The puja began at 10 :30 am followed by pushpanjali, bhog, yogya and prasad distribution. The club would like to thank its members for their hardwork, the people of Shillong as well asLaban PS and Laban Bengalee Boys L P School.