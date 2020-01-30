Peace accord to herald new beginning for Bodo people: PM

GUWAHATI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the Bodo Agreement as a historic chapter for peace and development in Assam. Hailing the Bodo Agreement, he has said it is inspired by the by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas’ and spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister said, “As India remembers Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi, Assam is witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development. After a wait of 50 years, agreement with our Bodo friends heralds a new beginning. It will strengthen Assam’s unity, bring development and usher in a bright future.

“After signing this historic agreement with Bodo organisations, foremost priority of our government is development of Bodo areas. Work has begun on a comprehensive Rs 1500 crore package. Our special focus will be on ease of living and ensuring that Bodos benefit fully from government schemes.

“Bodo friends joining us on path of peace sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible when we leave path of violence & repose faith in democracy & Constitution. I welcome my Bodo friends to the mainstream. We are committed to ensure development of Bodo areas.

“The five decades old Bodo issue finds resolution on the Punyatithi of Pujya Bapu today. The accord between the Bodo groups and Government will strengthen the unity and integrity of Assam. I welcome decision of my Bodo friends for leaving violence and reposing faith in democracy and Constitution.

The accord with our Bodo friends is a message to Assam and other violence affected parts of the country. Nation’s development can be given momentum only in an environment free of violence and fear. Happy that entire energy of our Bodo friends will further strengthen Assam’s development,” the PM said.