Spat over no-trust in GHADC

Mettrinson slams Denang for backing MDA

TURA: GHADC Deputy Chairman Mettrinson G Momin has accused Chairman Denang T Sangma of being partial and favouring the NPP-led ruling MDA for refusing to take up the no-confidence motion during Monday’s special session.

Stating that the move was unconstitutional and an injustice, Metrinson said that Denang was not performing his duty as chairman, which is to be neutral, and instead favouring the NPP-led Executive Committee.

“This is not the first time that he has acted in favour of the ruling MDA. He has broken all the rules of the district council by backing the ruling side. We demand that the no- confidence motion is taken up immediately”, Momin said.

Momin also said that they would not give up their demand until the matter was addressed and approach the court again if necessary to get their pleas heard.

When asked if they would be meeting the governor on the matter, Momin said that they had no such plans for the time being and left it to the state BJP to decide.