UDA meets Roy, claims majority in KHADC

SHILLONG: A delegation of 16 MDCs from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) met Governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday to inform him about the numbers they have in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, secretary of the UDA Pyniaid Syiem said that the MDCs submitted the list of 16 signatories to the governor to claim majority.

He said the governor told them to visit him after three days. Syiem said, “We have informed the governor that we are 16 in numbers and we leave it to the wisdom of the governor. If the governor calls for a special session, we from the UDA accept it to have a floor test. We have the numbers, so how can the United Democratic Forum (UDF) run the KHADC with minority EC?”

He hinted that there will be other developments in the days to come.

Syiem observed that the absence of Executive Committee in the KHADC has crippled the functioning of the KHADC.

Grace against approval

Handing over an official letter to the governor, Independent MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri has requested the governor to not approve or appoint her as the Deputy Chief Executive Member to the Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC as proposed and advised by KHADC CEM Latiplang Kharkongor.

She informed the governor that she left the UDF which is led by Kharkongor and joined the UDA on the ground that the UDA can bring a more stable and effective EC in the KHADC.

According to Grace, she left the UDF as there was no stability. At the same time she reiterated that the EC must have the strength of over 16 MDCs.