Act East Policy a potent game changer for NE: Chowna Mein

GUWAHATI: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein attended the seminar on the “Role of Tai Community on the Act East Policy and their impact on the social, cultural, linguistic and economic corridor across the border” organised on the Silver Jubilee celebration of Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival here on Thursday.

Lauding the organisers for facilitating a meaningful discourse through the seminar, Mein said that “Act East Policy of Government of India would be a game changer for the NE states of India vis-à-vis the ASEAN countries.”

He said that the Tai Community residing in North Eastern States of India can act as a bridge between India and ASEAN nations because of the cultural similarities, food habits and dialects/language it shares with the people across the borders.

“Cultural similarity between the people of ASEAN countries and North East India should become the fulcrum of our friendship and the bedrock of all our policies – both diplomatic and economic,” added Mein.

Mein has urged the Centre to consider re–opening the Stilwell Road up to Kunming in China. The people living across the international boundaries of India and Myanmar have common cultural ties, and it would act as catalyst for cross border trade, added Mein.

The historic Stilwell Road or Ledo Road that was constructed during the World War II starts from Ledo in Assam, passing through Pangsau Pass (Nampong) in Arunachal Pradesh and leads up to Kunming in China through Myanmar passing through many important towns in Myanmar.

He said that it is high time we should give paramount importance to re- opening of the Stilwell road and emphasis be given on priority for restoration of this road by both the countries, India and Myanmar as it would be mutually beneficial for both sides. The road would further deepen the age-old cultural linkage and help promote spiritual tourism.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put development of Northeast region at the heart of the Act East Policy which has greatly increased people-to-people contact, trade and other relations with the ASEAN countries, Mein in his speech elaborated on the positional advantage of the region to become the new growth hub of trade, tourism and cultural exchange taking advantage of international boundary NE regions shares with neighbouring countries.

Mein also raised the issue related to assistance for proper development of the border areas which he said was a national responsibility.

He called for preservation and promotion of the ancient traditions of Me-Dam-Me-Phi which is unique and by far the most important festival of the Ahom community.

Mein also opined for all Tai community to come under one bigger umbrella to unite for preservation of age old Tai culture and tradition.

Mein stated that Khamtis and Ahoms has deep historical bonding and are of the same race whose histories are recorded as old as from the 11th century (1228-1826) tracing from the Ahom Dynasty.