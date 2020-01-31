CoMSO decides to resume stir demanding ILP

SHILLONG: Disappointed with the outcome of the meeting between Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) have decided to resume their agitations in the state.

The meeting between Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah failed to evoke any definitive response with regards to the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the state.

Speaking to media persons after an emergent meeting, CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjarin said that there was no clarity and no assurance by the Union Home Minister with regards to the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to implement ILP in the state.

Initially, CoMSO has decided to call for soft agitations which would begin from February 4 in the form of an evening sit in demonstration in Shillong and the five-day long sit demonstration would be held in Shillong.

“We have the evening sit-in demonstration from February 4 to 8 from 2 pm to 5 pm,” Kharjarin said.

Stating that their protest is to mark their protest against CAA and for early implementation of ILP in the state, the CoMSO leader also made it clear that the group would continue its protest whenever a Central Minister visits the state.

Lamenting that a lot of Bangladeshis enter state and indulge in illegal activities, he also informed that the group would now petition the Directorate of Infiltration with an idea of jointly checking foreigners along the international border and inter-state border areas.

He also said that with the passing of the resolution, the State Government must not sit idle on the matter and all they want all the 60 MLAs of the state to go to New Delhi and protest there.

“We thank them from passing the resolution but their duty is not over yet and they should lead from the front for implementing ILP,” he said even as he alleged that the Centre is dillydallying the entire issue as the NGOs in Meghalaya have waited for more than two months but till now there is no word from the Union Home Minister as far as the fate of ILP in the state.