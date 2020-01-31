Garo musician files FIR against Tysam Fest organizers

TURA: Noted Garo Singer, Lucas Marak has filed an FIR against the organizers of Tyisam Festival in South Garo Hills for allowing his songs to be performed by local artists.

The FIR was filed at Araimile Police Outpost in Tura.

In the FIR, Marak claimed that organizers of festivals like Tyisam and many others take advantage of genuine local artists and allow their songs to be played to gain access to government funds that are actually meant to uplift Garo Art and Culture and genuine local artistes who are struggling.

“It has been found that certain individuals along with the organizers indulge in cheating the government by showing social cause and artistic promotions but they do nothing fruitful on the ground. They hire non-artists in the name of some music bands and make them perform hit songs just for their own monetary gains,” Marak alleged in his FIR.

Marak added that such organizations make fortunes for themselves but deprive hard working artistes like him who can barely make ends meet.