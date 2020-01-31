Sawkmie urges PM to reconsider CAA

SHILLONG: Opposition Chief whip in Meghalaya and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie on Friday petitioned Prime Minister, Narendra Modi asking him to reconsider implementation of CAA in the country.

In a letter to the PM, Sawkmie said that the Act must be reconsidered in view of the protest and agitations which are taking place throughout the country over the Act.

He also said that the concern of the European Union on the Act has sent a wrong signal in India’s relationship with other countries besides affecting the image of India globally.

Meanwhile, Mawlai MLA has also urged Modi and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to respect the views and sentiments of the people of the state and implement ILP in the state at the earliest.