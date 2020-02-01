Budget Session of Nagaland Assembly from February 7

Kohima: The week-long Fifth Session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will be the Budget Session for Nagaland, which will be held from February 7-15.

According to a statement issued by Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Business Advisory Committee of the Nagaland Assembly, chaired by Speaker-in-charge, Sharingain Longkumer, has decided to hold the fifth session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from February 7. The Assembly Session will be held for six days on February 7, 8, 10, 13, 14 and 15.

The governor of Nagaland has fixed February 7 as the date of the election for the post of the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

A notification issued by Secretary of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, PJ Anthony, informed that the date of filing of nomination papers will be from February 3.

The date of withdrawal, on the other hand, will be on February 5 from 1 to 3 pm.

The post of the Speaker of the Nagaland Assembly was vacant following the demise of the then-sitting Speaker, Late Vikho-o Yhoshu, who passed away on December 30 last. (UNI)