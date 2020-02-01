CBI raids govt accountant’s house in Imphal, recovers cash

Imphal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residential and office premises of a senior accountant working in the office of the Accountant General here and recovered cash, ornaments and several other documents in connection with its probe into a disproportionate assets case.

A CBI official said the agency carried out searches at the premises of Yumnam Sharat Meitei and recovered cash amounting to Rs 31 lakh, gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh, 78 pension passbooks with ATM numbers of various pensioners and other incriminating documents including those pertaining to the construction of a multi-storey building, purchase of another building, farm land, investments in LIC, banks and other financial institutions.

It was alleged that the accused — during the period January 1, 2010 to October 30, 2019 — had acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, in his name and in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. (IANS)