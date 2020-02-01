Dilemma over notification of CEM & team

SHILLONG: The state government is in a dilemma over gazette notification of the election of the KHADC CEM and appointment of Executive Members (EMs).

According to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the state government will have to officially notify the election of CEM and appointment of EMs in the gazette.

The High Court of Meghalaya had asked the governor to approve the list of EMs proposed by the CEM, Latiplang Kharkogor.

“I respect the ruling of the High Court on the issue. Though the court had mentioned that the government has nothing to do with the matter, notification in the official gazette is pending which is the work of the government”, Tynsong told.

Tynsong also referred to para 11 of the Sixth Schedule which said that “all laws, rules and regulations made under this Schedule by a District Council or a Regional Council shall be published forthwith in the official gazette of the State and shall on such publication have the force of law”.

According to Tynsong, if communication ends with Raj Bhavan, the government has nothing to say.

“Things will have to be clear as to what will we do from now. We will be happy if the District Council Affairs department is done away with as it has no role to play now”, Tynsong said.

To a question whether the state government will file a review petition, Tynsong said the matter will have to be discussed.

He, however, asserted that the state government is firm on the recommendation of Administrator’s Rule in KHADC due to shifting of allegiance by the elected MDCs so that there is no room for instability.