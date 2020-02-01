Polo vendors market to be inaugurated by March

SHILLONG: The State Urban Affairs Department is looking to inaugurate the much-delayed Polo vendors market by March this year.

Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling said that the project was on the verge of completion and department was just awaiting for the firm to hand over the building to the department.

“We are looking to inaugurate the same in March” Dohling said.

Reacting to a query, he said that the department was presently examining all the beneficiaries even as he assured that all the genuine beneficiaries would be allotted shop in the market

The idea behind the market is basically to rehabilitate the shopkeepers who were shifted from the place few years back. The structure is likely to transform the busy Polo market area.

It is said that the vendors market is proposed to rehabilitate 297 vendors and shopkeepers. The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) is implementing the project and the civic board is the beneficiary as the particular land where the market is coming up belongs to the Municipal Board.

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 21.41 crores.