Tripura police gets new chief

Agartala: Senior IPS officer Amitabh Ranjan has been appointed as Director General of Tripura Police, replacing Akhil Kumar Shukla, who retired from service on Friday, officials said.

Home Department official said that Amitabh Ranjan, an Indian Police Service officer of 1988 batch, is currently posted as Additional Director of Intelligence Bureau under the Union Home Ministry.

“The new DGP is likely to join in his new assignment within a week. Before joining in the central deputation, Amitabh Ranjan had worked in Tripura as Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) in 1998,” the official said.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the home portfolio, approved the appointment of Ranjan as state police head on late Thursday night.

According to the official, the outgoing DGP Shukla was 1986-batch IPS officer and before joining as Tripura police chief was also Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau of the Union Home Ministry. (IANS)