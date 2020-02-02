Sonowal, Biplab hail Budget

GUWAHATI/AGARTALA: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday welcomed the Budget, with the former terming it “pro-people” since it structured on the overall theme of ‘Ease of Living’, whilst the latter congratulating the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “pro-people” Budget.

In a statement, Sonowal said the budget would fulfil the aims and aspirations of all sections.

He said it will help Assam and other Northeastern states to climb the ladder of “optimum growth” as ‘Kisan Rail’ and ‘Kisan Udaan’ will help farmers in seamless supply of their produce and sell them in international markets in the wake of the government’s ‘Act East Policy’.

Sonowal said farmers of Assam have a “dignified position” in the national agricultural landscape, and added that the provision of ‘Kisan Rail’ and ‘Kisan Udaan’ are tantamount to acknowledging skills of state’s farmers.

“This budget provision would strengthen the agro-economy of the state,” he said.

He hailed the budgetary provision to select Sivasagar among the five archaeological sites in the country to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums.

Sonowal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget.

Deb, on the other hand, tweeted, “I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the pro-people Budget 2020, which will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India.”

He said that the Budget laid special focus on the agricultural, rural development, heath and education sectors for the overall development.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma also gave the thumbs up to the Budget presented on Saturday.

“We had the experience of conflict and competitive budget among the states but this budget is holistic and objective,” Varma said.

He also said the Budget has indicated women empowerment, as it offered scope for women Self-Help Groups for agricultural input distribution. Sagar Mitra is announced for fish firming to boost the rural economy for Tripura.

Krishi Rail and Krishi Udan for transportation of agricultural produce from North East to rest of the country will boost the economy of the region,” Varma said.

Besides expanding employment opportunity, he said the budget has opened up the scope for young engineers in urban local bodies. (Agencies)